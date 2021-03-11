Farmers Market meeting draws big crowd

HANNIBAL — With more than 50 vendors attending a planning meeting Wednesday for the Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market, the customers may look forward to a great variety of foods and craft items.
The farmers market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from April 24 to Oct. 30.
It will add Tuesday hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from mid-June until mid-October.
Vendors are asked to let the market manager, Steve Huse, know if they plan to participate also on Tuesday, by texting him at 573-408-8401.
Anyone selling baked goods also needs to contact the Marion County Health Department for a farmers market permit.
Huse and Assistant Manager Erin Crane explained the rules and answered questions during the meeting at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Crane also offered more details if people text her at 573-822-8541.
Although fresh garden produce is the main attraction at the farmers market, some vendors will offer their unique arts and crafts. Among them are Rachel and Daniel Bearce of Monroe City, selling their copper roses and copper wind chimes.
Among the new vendors this spring will be Denie Hoag and her daughters, Alexis, 12, and Macy, 9. Alexis will bring her cinnamon rolls, and Macy will bake cookies and muffins.
All foods must be grown in a 100-mile radius of Hannibal.
A merchant’s license is not required to sell garden produce but some items will require it.
The vendors will not pay a fee because the City of Hannibal finances the market; however, each merchant will donate one item each Saturday, and the collected donations will be won in weekly drawings.
Any vendor needing to have a scale approved for selling produce is requested to contact Lisa Moore of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, at 573-418-2160.