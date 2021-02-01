PALMYRA, Mo. — Every year brings a unique set of challenges and triumphs for local farmers, and signs are pointing toward a prosperous 2021.
So far, factors like a strong finish to the previous year's grain prices and potential advances in medical treatment for livestock spurred by the development of COVID vaccines are pointing toward success in the coming months for farmers in Northeast Missouri.
Kenny and Janet Lovelace operate a Palmyra cattle farm and local corn yields were strong for 2020. But an overall shortage in grain across the country drove prices up toward the end of the year.
Tyler Haerr operates a farm at Taylor, and he said soybean pods didn't receive the rain they needed in July and August to grow large despite abundant seeds. Because the soybean yields were down, he said it's likely corn prices are chasing the bean prices on the markets.
"It seems like the bean price has gone up because there's a shortage of beans in the country," Haerr said. "Due to that fact, the price of corn is continuing to rise with it, so growers are continuing to grow corn so they don't switch a bunch of acres over to beans just for the high price."
Lovelace said on the livestock side, prices could respond to news about developing new livestock treatments for infectious diseases. Animal protein prices have been lower than grain prices, after a decline which persisted throughout the pandemic.
"If they get to talking, look out, because it makes a difference in prices," Lovelace said.
Lovelace noted when grain prices are stronger, livestock prices often dip. Recently, prices for smaller animals fared better because it cost less to feed them.
News of China planning to increase the purchase of agricultural imports affected the markets, and Lovelace said there were strikes in South America resulting in empty ships ready to be loaded with grain. Haerr said China has gone back on previous purchase commitments in the past, so it's important to be sure the agreements follow through.
Janet Lovelace was driving a four-wheeler to open gates and check on all the cattle Monday morning, and her husband was feeding them sileage and making plans for beds of hay for the calves.
Lovelace has read reports forecasting droughts in some parts of the country, which could further drive up grain prices. He and Haerr were grateful for the moisture NEMO received recently. Haerr said the mud made getting around more challenging than when the ground was frozen, but he said it's important to have water to fill up the pond and keep from having to make up for lost moisture later in the season.
Haerr focuses on goals for crop yields per acre more than weather forecasts. He keeps an eye on "pushing the envelope" for corn and soybean yields by making sure each acre has every opportunity for success with fertilizer and the nutrients they need.
When it comes to the weather, Haerr said you can never be certain.
"The hand of God is a little bit mysterious in that way," Haerr said. "Especially in Missouri, it seems like it's different day-to-day, and some days, it's different hour-to-hour than what's predicted."
Lovelace reflected on how many aspects on the farm have changed since he began with his grandfather, when input costs were much lower but farmers took the risks when a natural event impacted crops. Lovelace likened crop insurance to a "safety net" providing protection in the event of unforeseen situations. And he said the pace of technology has been staggering, from GPS-guided tractors with air-conditioned and heated cabs to drones and their ability to monitor multiple factors in the field.
When corn goes to tassel in late June and July, timely rains will affect yield. Late summer rainfall will be vital for strong soybean yields Local farmers are optimistic about a good year ahead, always ready to adapt.
"On the farm, we wait till it happens. We want to be sure," Lovelace said. "I think things are looking pretty good."