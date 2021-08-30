HANNIBAL — A family nature program called “What’s the Buzz?” explores how insects are preparing for winter.
The program will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Becky’s Garden, which is the pollinator garden at Cardiff Hill Overlook, the park in the middle of the steps to the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse.
The children’s program will be guided by Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
“What are the insects doing to prepare for winter?” she said. “Let’s learn how we can help these important critters who are essential to sustaining life on this planet.”
Rublee said the nature program is appropriate for all ages of youngsters. Rublee, is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks and Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.