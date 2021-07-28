PALMYRA, Mo. — The 2021 Marion County Fair is ready to bring a tradition of activities for visitors of all ages, with events running from Saturday through Aug. 7.
Coordinators Randy and Michele Hopson are working alongside co-coordinators Jamie McCoy and Ashley Fischer to bring traditions like the 4-H and FFA livestock shows, parade, talent stage events and various entertainment. Randy Hopson said talent stage events were canceled last year, but those events will return along with other fair traditions throughout the week.
“I think everybody’s very excited,” he said, stressing the fair offers something for everyone. “It’s a family-oriented event, for sure, from the 4-H to the FFA to the carnival — of course kids love carnivals.”
Hopson said armbands are available for $20 for the carnival at HomeBank, Abel’s Quick Stop, and Exchange Bank in Palmyra, and at County Market in Hannibal and Palmyra. The armbands will be $25 once the fair has started. Admission to the fairgrounds is $1 per person to support the Youth Wrestling Club. Numerous community sponsors made the event possible, which is presented by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with the Marion County Parade at 10 a.m., followed by KC’s BBQ in the courthouse lawn at 11:30 a.m. The car show will start at noon at the pavilion near the tennis courts in Flower City Park. The Air Rifle/Pistol (BB or pellet) and Small Bore .22 Rifle/Pistol/Muzzle Loading Contest will follow at 1 p.m. in Flower City Park. The Junior Miss Contest for 7-11- and 12-15-year-old participants will take place at 4:30 p.m. on the talent stage, and the Marion County Queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. The Tate Shade Memorial Bull Bash begins at 7 p.m. in the arena.
On Sunday, Exhibit Interview judging will take place at 2 p.m. in the Sesquicentennial Building, and Club Exhibit set up follows at 5 p.m. Church Night at the Fair will begin at 7 p.m. on the Talent Stage.
Monday, Aug. 2 events begin with registration for the Little Mr. and Miss Contest from 4:30-6:15 p.m. The Cattle, Poultry and Rabbit Barn set up will start at 4 p.m., with Swine Barn set up scheduled to follow at 5 p.m. and Sheep and Goat Barn set up beginning at 6 p.m. The Little Mr. and Miss Contest will start at 6:30 p.m. on the Talent Show.
“We have a really, really excellent 4-H and FFA Livestock Show, and we have a great turnout for it,” Hopson said, noting there is a great deal of livestock in the region, and many youth look forward to showing their animals at the shows each year.
On Tuesday, the 4-H FFA Horse show starts at 3 p.m. Other highlights include the Garden Tractor Pull at 5:30 p.m. and the Baby Contest at 6:15 p.m. on the talent stage. The Tractor Pull will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the arena. Carnival rides will be available for one price for armband holders, from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The 4-H/FFA Poultry Show begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the Market Goat weigh-in and Market Sheep Show at 10 a.m. in the arena. The Pee Wee Goat and Sheep Show starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Livestock Barn. The Goat Show and Rabbit Show will begin at 3 p.m., with Swine and Cattle in place for the show by 4 p.m. The Sheep Show will follow at 5 p.m.
The Art Show will be from 4-10 p.m. in Floral Hall throughout the fair. Karen’s Dance Academy will perform at 6 p.m. on the Talent Stage, and four-wheeler races will begin at 8 p.m. in the arena.
Thursday, Aug. 5, begins with the Market Swine weigh-in at 8 a.m. in the arena. Bacon check-in will take place in the Sesquicentennial Building at the same time, with judging at 9 a.m. Market Beef weigh-in is set for 10 a.m., and the Swine Show will begin at 4 p.m. The Pedal Powered Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m. on the talent stage. Supercross Races will begin at 8 p.m. in the arena.
Friday, Aug. 6’s highlights include the 4-H/FFA Beef Show/Breeding/Market Steers-Heifers/Showmanship event at 10 a.m. The Pee-Wee Calf Show begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Livestock Barn. The Demolition Derby will kick off with a beer garden at 7:30 p.m.
The Antique Tractor Poker Run begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 by Floral Hall, followed by Tractor Games at 1 p.m. by the lake. The Livestock Sale is set to begin at 9 a.m. The horseshoe tournament will start at noon by the men’s ball field. In the evening, the Truck and Tractor Pull is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the arena. The Amateur Talent Contest will follow at 7 p.m.
More information and a complete schedule of events is available by picking up a Marion County Fair tabloid at a Palmyra business or visiting showmepalmyra.com.