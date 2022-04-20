HANNIBAL — Families and Communities Together staff members invite everyone to attend a community giveaway event on Tuesday, April 26.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m. at the FACT office, 4 Melgrove Lane. Numerous items from the not-for-profit organization’s warehouse will be offered free of charge.
The free items may include garden seeds, furniture, craft supplies, furnace filters and automobile windshield wipers.
All items are intended for personal use and are not to be resold.
