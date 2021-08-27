STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed Thursday, Sept. 2, for maintenance and Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.
Fall/winter hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.
• Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Senior Dance noon to 3 p.m.)
• Wednesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m. (Closed in the morning due to Municipal Court)
• Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation has a walking track (12 laps equal 1 mile) and two basketball courts. Pickleball courts are available for use. There is no charge to use the recreation center.