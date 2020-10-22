STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering a nature program about autumn. “Fabulous Fall Colors” will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 in Riverview Park.
Gale Rublee, nature educator, will lead the program. “At this time of year, leaves make excellent teachers. To a child, the color-changing displays of leaves are a kind of wondrous magic, giving you the perfect tool to introduce children to the fantastic world of science and nature,” Rublee said.
Participants should meet at Shelter No. 1 for the program.
Rublee is a certified interpreter guide and member of the National Association for Interpretation and Association of Missouri Interpreters. She has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists chapter in Hannibal and is coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education in Theater Initiative.
Those participating will walk on the paved trails or road. The program is free but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov