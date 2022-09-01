HANNIBAL — A night of toe-tapping country tunes and talent is on its way to Hannibal. The Fall Festival of Country Music will be 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The show will feature music performed by Memory Lane, which includes Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Wendell Glance, Sue Taylor and Gregg Cornelius along with special guests.
Admittance is free but donations will be accepted for the band. Food and drink concessions will be available.
The band members are part of the Uptown Strings, the band that plays music every Tuesday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The Senior Dance has been providing live music to young and old for almost 50 years, with Betty Miller at the helm on drums and vocals.
The Fall Festival of Country Music is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
More information is available by calling 573-221-5682.
