VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members met Wednesday to conduct business.
House Manager Karen Craig reported 42 guests, including 11 children, stayed at the guest house in July.
Board members made plans for a thorough cleaning including carpets in September. This process will be in addition to weekly attention provided by the manager.
Jane Duffner volunteered to take the position of historian, which was previously held by Karen Holbrook.
Board president Rich Duffner will represent the house at the annual United Way Kickoff event in Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Phil Pennington and Kay Robnett.
Monetary gifts received in July include: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church, of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church, of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church, of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church and New Harmony Christian Women’s Fellowship, of Curryville; Farber Baptist Church; Laddonia Christian Church; First Baptist Church WMU, of Louisiana; Lockewood Park Baptist Church, of Mexico; Middletown Christian Church; Columbian Charities of Missouri (Knights of Columbus); Hopewell Church and John Yost, of Thompson; and First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia.
Gifts were given by Carlene Galloway, of Vandalia, and Jeffrey and Teresa Stone, of Fulton, in memory of former House Manager Doris Donoho.
Non-monetary gifts included bottled water by Eldora Lowry, of Auxvasse, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, of Vandalia.
The next board meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 20.
