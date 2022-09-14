Leaps of Love is dedicated to providing crucial support and compassion in many forms throughout the year, including retreats, social events, outings and workshops.
During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, there are several key facts to remember:
- 46 children are diagnosed with cancer each school day
- One in 330 children will develop cancer by the age of 20
- More than 40,000 children undergo treatment for cancer each year
- Hospitalization costs for children with cancer are five times greater than those of any other pediatric condition
- Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children in the U.S.
- Although the five-year survival rate is increasing, one-quarter of children diagnosed with cancer will die five years from the time of diagnosis
- There are currently more than 270,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S.
- Late effects of childhood cancer treatment are common in survivors, and about one-third are moderate to severe
- 20 percent of families reported losing more than 40 percent of their annual income while taking care of a child with cancer
- 84 percent of U.S. families with a child facing cancer experienced work disruptions
- The average age of children diagnosed with cancer is six
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.