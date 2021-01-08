HANNIBAL — Talking with aging loved ones about driving is no simple task.
MU Health Care has developed a program called “Keep Your Keys” that helps individuals in this discussion. It is designed to keep seniors on the road as long and as safe as possible.
“This program opens the discussion for driving retirement. It also includes tips about maneuvering new roadways and staying safe on the road,” MU Health Care Coordinator of Outreach Beth Koster said.
MU Health Care is seeking facilitators in each region of the state to bring this presentation to seniors in their communities. Each facilitator will receive a “how-to” booklet, the PowerPoint presentation used for the seniors with notes added for easy presentation and will be fully trained by the MU Healthcare Outreach & Injury team virtually. A stipend also will be provided.
“It’s important to have these discussions with older loved ones. We just want to help ease the burden of those conversations, and our facilitators help with that," Koster said.
More information about this program is available by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcaZe1fXaEw. Questions or interest in becoming a facilitator can be directed to Koster at 573-884-7143.