Facebook auction poised to benefit Toys for Tots

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services has been busy collecting donated items for its Facebook auction beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for the annual Toys for Tots program.
DCS Director of Community Outreach Initiatives Stacey Nicholas said the online auction will feature about 30 items, with opening bids starting at $5 depending on the item. The Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri is expected to reach 1,600 youth in Northeast Missouri with Christmas gifts, and proceeds from the auction will go directly toward purchasing gifts locally. Nicholas said the auction includes a wide variety of items in a format set up for safety during the pandemic. She expressed her gratitude for each donor’s efforts to brighten Christmas for youth in Northeast Missouri.
“We really appreciate the community support — this year because of COVID, we can’t have our regular fundraisers,” Nicholas said. “This is one way we’re going to be able to make some money to buy some toys.”
Items for sale include two items from the Nightmare Before Christmas, wood crafting items handmade by Pam Neff, a six-week membership at the Hannibal YMCA, movie night and coloring night baskets, a handmade children’s rocker and a European taxidermy deer mount.
More information and updates are available by visiting the Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri Facebook page, and people who like the page will receive notifications of new posts. The auction will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 24. Payments may be made by cash, check or through the DCS website at www.douglassonline.org.