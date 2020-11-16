STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A free community paper shredding event is being held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Nov. 21, at the main branch of F&M Bank and Trust, 505 Broadway. The event is open to the community.
“In this age, with identity theft being such a concern, making sure to properly dispose of those important documents that you no longer need is a high priority,” said Carl Watson, president of F&M Bank and Trust. “This is a free service that we are happy to provide to our community. We’ve hosted a paper shred day for the past several years, and it’s something that people look forward to attending.”
More information is available by contacting F&M Bank at 573-221-6424. The document destruction service will be provided by Cintas Document Management and F&M Bank and Trust.