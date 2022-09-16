Excitement of skateboarding rolls forward with youth lessons

Gwyn McAneny, 11, practices a skateboarding trick called "shove it," which entails her rotating the board 180 degrees while traveling forward. She regularly takes lessons with Ryan Rayl at the Hannibal Ramp Park. Rayl has seen a surge of interest in skateboarding, and he provides guidance to skateboarders ranging from 4 to 11 years old.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Thursday's heat didn't phase Gwyn McAneny, 11, as she honed her skateboarding skills under the patient guidance of Ryan Rayl at the Hannibal Ramp Park.

Rayl has been leading youth skateboarding lessons for the past two months at the facility, with six students from 4 to 11 years old. Gwyn began working with Rayl two weeks before the 2022 ShredFest competition, where she won first place in the beginner category for skateboarders. With steady progress each week, she's recently reached a milestone likely to propel to her even more success.

