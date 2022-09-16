Excitement of skateboarding rolls forward with youth lessons

HANNIBAL — Thursday's heat didn't phase Gwyn McAneny, 11, as she honed her skateboarding skills under the patient guidance of Ryan Rayl at the Hannibal Ramp Park.
Rayl has been leading youth skateboarding lessons for the past two months at the facility, with six students from 4 to 11 years old. Gwyn began working with Rayl two weeks before the 2022 ShredFest competition, where she won first place in the beginner category for skateboarders. With steady progress each week, she's recently reached a milestone likely to propel to her even more success.
During her lesson two weeks ago, Gwyn mastered "dropping in," which involves steadying the skateboard just over the ledge of a ramp before speeding down the incline.
She said dropping in was the hardest thing she's done so far, and Rayl assisted her as she started at a lower section of the ramp at first, slowly making her way upward until she was ready for to reach the summit.
On Thursday, Gwyn was busy practicing a new trick, "shove it", where she will rotate the board 180 degrees while traveling forward. Rayl helped her focus on details like foot and shoulder placement, taking the process one step at a time.
For Rayl, who also works at CoolByke, getting to share his love of skateboarding with Gwyn and fellow students each week has been extremely rewarding, "watching how many people still want to skate, and how many people it's bringing in, too". Since he began providing lessons, the momentum has been steady — Rayl led three lessons back-to-back on Thursday.
"One of the reasons I started this was we were all just stuck for a while," he said, noting how the pandemic kept so many people from participating in outdoor activities. "In the middle of all this, out of nowhere, skateboarding started to come back — just while everybody was inside, everybody wanted to go back outside. One of the biggest things I think I gained out of all this is watching it grow here. I'm glad to be a big part of it actually coming back."
Rayl said it was "awesome" to get to guide skateboarders of all skill levels, including youth who were starting out and wanted to try a new experience. He tailors his approach to each student's skill level — teaching beginners basic concepts like how to push and attain good balance on the skateboard.
Favorite trick is the ‘ollie’
For Gwyn, Rayl concentrates on assisting with her flow technique so she can gain more speed. Now, they can work together on mastering new tricks. He expressed how proud he was that she won during the ShredFest competition following their initial lessons.
"We got to working on it where she can go down and pop up, riding around this whole park," Rayl said. "She can do so much here."
Gwyn's favorite trick to perform right now is the "ollie", which she does by kicking the tail of her board down as she jumps, making the skateboard pop up in the air.
She really enjoys the chance to "flow", riding throughout the Hannibal Ramp Park, gilding up and down the ramps and over undulating features like the "volcano". Depending on what she's doing, Gwyn described the mix of emotions she feels.
"For different things, there's different feelings. Whenever I get a new thing done, it's excitement, and when I can't do it, it kind of makes me frustrated," she said. "Some things are kind of scary, and just flowing around is kind of relaxing."
After her win at ShredFest, Gwyn is looking forward to competing next year at the intermediate level. She looks forward to mastering more and more tricks and visiting new places to skate. The heat during the summer is her least favorite part, but she has a wonderful time at the ramp park. She's excited about future opportunities to check out some indoor skate parks, too.
Gwyn's mother, Shauna Leeser, watches each of Gwyn's lessons. She used to surf in Oregon, and she is thrilled to see her daughter's passion for skateboarding and her progression with each session.
"It's mind-blowing, because I can see her transformation in just an hour," Leeser said. "You wouldn't think that much progression could happen in an hour, but it does."
Gwyn first practiced skateboarding at home, receiving steady encouragement from her mother and father, who also skates. Leeser noticed how Gwyn's performance had plateaued, so she contacted Rayl.
"From there, it was like a fire was lit," Leeser said.
Ramp Park is a blessing
She regularly records videos of Gwyn as she flows throughout the ramp park and works on new tricks. She marvels at how her daughter's passion for skateboarding has propelled her to new levels.
"I love it because it's an unplugged type of sport, Leeser said, emphasizing the versatility of skateboarding. "You can do it just about anywhere."
She pointed out how fortunate all of the athletes are to have the Hannibal Ramp Park. She appreciates the camaraderie between the athletes, compassionate supervisors and the helmet policy to keep everyone safe.
Gwyn's passion has also begun to rub off on her four-year-old sister, who regularly skateboards around the shop with her father.
With cooler weather ahead, Leeser is excited about exploring new indoor venues with Gwyn. She's happy to witness her daughter following her skateboarding dreams. As Gwyn takes on new tricks and riding techniques, she's thrilled to be a part of the experience.
"Whether she nails [a trick] or not, it's super exciting," she said.
Rayl is excited about the future, too. He loves seeing the progress each skateboarder makes during a lesson. He plans to connect with friends he skates with to expand the lessons and teach as many children as they can.
"When I first started, I expected it to be fun. I thought it was going to be cool, watching everybody grow and stuff like that," he said, expressing his enthusiasm about getting to share his passion with so many equally enthusiastic children. "Just watching that feeling that I got as a kid — growing in other kids — is amazing."
Rayl can be reached through Facebook posts on Hannibal "buy, sell and trade" pages, along with his Facebook and Instagram pages. He's also recommended stopping by the Hannibal Ramp Park.
