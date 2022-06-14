HANNIBAL — The weekend will be brimming with activities and entertainment to mark the 25th Juneteenth Festival in Hannibal.
President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday on July 17, 2021. The local history of Juneteenth festivals began in 1997, with celebrations held for several years on the site of B&B Main Street Cinema. Hannibal's Juneteenth Festival has also called the Y Men's Pavilion home before moving to Central Park, through a relationship with Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
This year marks a four-day Juneteenth celebration, beginning in historic downtown Hannibal with Thursday's "Music Under the Stars" concert commemorating Black Music Appreciation Month.
Rocket and Gizzae will perform their famous reggae music starting at 7 p.m. by the Mark Twain Boyhood Home at the foot of Hill St. The food vendor for the evening will be Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center.
Special music and an evening of dancing continue from 5-11 p.m. Friday at the Depot, S. Main St. and Warren Barrett Drive. N'STALGIA will perform live music for the BYOB gathering open to guests ages 21 and up.
Saturday's festival promises food, music and activities for all ages. Central Park will be filled with a full array of festivities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will be led by the Red and Black Brass Band of St. Louis. Central Park will be filled with kids games, DJ PetersHouse will provide music. Live performances, including WeStandUnited Puppetry, and numerous food vendors will also be on hand.
Festivities on Saturday will also include a car show, a big band performance, artwork displays, Black History Bingo with abundant prizes and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. MC Michael Miller will entertain guests throughout the day.
The fun continues Sunday. GospelFest and Father's Day Recognition will be hosted at Central Park from noon to 4 p.m. A special Father's Day treat is planned, and Game Time Mobile Entertainment will provide interactive fun for gamers.
On Sunday, Gospel singers from near and far will perform. Joshua Williams will release his newest CD, and Patrick Hedges will deliver a soulful performance.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, began with an historic celebration of emancipation when more than 2,000 Union troops brought news to Galveston Bay, Texas, that more than 250,000 Black people living in the state were free. The announcement came almost 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Slavery was officially abolished with the passage of the 13th Amendment on Jan. 31, 1865.
For its silver anniversary, Hannibal's Juneteenth Festival evokes the theme "25 Years Strong: Standing on the Shoulders of Greatness". The Juneteenth Coalition includes Marsha Mayfield, Talya Mayfield, Faye Dant, Dianne McLeod, Teresa Griffin, Candy Weems, Georgiana Hawkins, Amy Smith and Keith Maiden.
Dant, executive director of Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, said the weekend of celebrations reflects a concerted effort on behalf of Juneteenth Coalition members, community partners and volunteers joining together to create a grand celebration. Co-founder and 2022 chairwoman Marsha Mayfield will be honored.
"It has been an awesome collaborative effort with many partners, sponsors and collaborators," Dant said. "Local manufacturing companies have donated money and time as we asked to share our activities calendar with friends, family and co-workers."
