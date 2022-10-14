PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — A Ewing man sustained minor injuries following an ATV accident Thursday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert J. Tiemann, 82, was operating a Polaris Sportsman ATV at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, traveling north on Marion County Road 110 five miles north of Philadelphia.
According to the accident report, Tiemann's Polaris struck an embankment, causing the ATV to roll over on top of him.
He was transported by Survival Flight to University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo.
Tiemann was not wearing a helmet.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ewing Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance District.
