HANNIBAL — Paul Ewert is the newest member of the Hannibal Board of Education. He was appointed during a special meeting of the school board Wednesday afternoon at the Hannibal High School auditorium.
Ewert is excited to have another chance to serve.
“I am excited,” he said. “When you have the opportunity to step forward and do something for the community I think it is something that you should do. Now that I am retired I have the time to be able to do that. I feel I have the qualifications to do that with my background as CEO at Beth Haven and my background with my family being so heavily invested in education.”
Ewert was one of four contenders for the appointment. Also up for consideration were Darrell McCoy, Greg Lowes and Anna Lemon.
After each member of the foursome had the opportunity to address current board members Ewert was nominated to fill the vacancy in open session. Ewert’s appointment was confirmed through an affirmative vote, which turned out being unanimous, by the board members.
According to Superintendent Susan Johnson, Ewert officially became a board member after taking and signing the oath of office.
Ewert was upbeat about what the school board has accomplished.
“I think they are doing good,” he said. “This is a hard time with the pandemic and everything going on. They have been listening to people. They have been listening to the science and to the information that is available, and I think they are responding to that.
“I think beyond that they are doing a great job of finding ways to enhance education, like all the kids having Chrome Books. I am very proud of the school district and how they have done that, and the school board is guiding that.”
Wednesday’s appointment is good until the April 5, 2022, election. The winner of that election will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of Mark Bross, who submitted his letter of resignation on May 21.
Bross served for 13 years as a member of the Hannibal Board of Education.