HANNIBAL — A special holiday show celebrating Kwanzaa will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hannibal Free Public Library, and the members of We Stand United Puppetry Group are excited to lead an event for everyone to share.
Marsha Mayfield explained the first celebration of Kwanzaa was in 1996 at Hannibal Middle School, led by members of PYRFEECT (Parents Youth Reaching for Educational Excellence Cultural Togetherness). This is the first time We Stand United Puppetry Group has led the Kwanzaa celebration — the youth group formed in 2019 through Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and the young performers continue sharing their talents in association with the Juneteenth Coalition.
Mayfield expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to perform at Hannibal Free Public Library, explaining there will be books on hand about Kwanzaa to accompany books about the holiday on the library's bookshelves. The celebration gives everyone the opportunity to join together in a cultural holiday based upon harvest festival traditions from West and Southeast Africa.
The puppeteers are youth from six to 12 years old, and they work with a stage crew of 16-18-year-olds who previously performed as puppeteers. The older youth take care of elements of the scenes for the show and control the music, while sharing their experiences with their younger colleagues.
Mayfield said everyone has been busy practicing the presentation at the library, and they are looking forward to sharing the story of Kwanzaa. She noted the youth are all working hard and having a fun time preparing for the big day.
"This is the first year we've used the puppeteers to present Kwanzaa," Mayfield explained, pointing out how the celebration will be historic for the group of performers. "We thought it would be a fun thing for them to teach, as well as learn about Kwanzaa. Because some of them are so young, if they aren't practicing Kwanzaa in their home, this is actually their first introduction, so they're having fun learning and being able to teach other people about Kwanzaa."
The celebration features Master of Ceremonies W.T. Johnson, who will lead a special storytelling session to share the holiday's history. The Taste of Kwanzaa portion of the celebration will highlight cultural foods reflecting the spirit of the communal feast called Karamu.
Kwanzaa is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and is a cultural celebration of African American heritage that many people celebrate along with Christmas.
"We always emphasize the same way people celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we also invite you to come along and celebrate Kwanzaa with us as well — because it's not replacing any of those holidays. It's actually an African American traditional holiday which embraces all cultures," Mayfield said.
Mayfield hopes Wednesday's celebration hosted by the We Stand United Puppetry Group can become an annual tradition. She pointed out how the storytelling aspects of the event are an ideal fit for the library, and she welcomed everyone to join in the festivities.
"Many of our African American community have continued to celebrate it, but we are kind of pushing for it to become a little bit more diverse — so that everyone can learn, have fun and know that there are other cultures that we can embrace and celebrate some of their traditions as well," she said.
