HANNIBAL — A special holiday show celebrating Kwanzaa will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hannibal Free Public Library, and the members of We Stand United Puppetry Group are excited to lead an event for everyone to share.

Marsha Mayfield explained the first celebration of Kwanzaa was in 1996 at Hannibal Middle School, led by members of PYRFEECT (Parents Youth Reaching for Educational Excellence Cultural Togetherness). This is the first time We Stand United Puppetry Group has led the Kwanzaa celebration — the youth group formed in 2019 through Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and the young performers continue sharing their talents in association with the Juneteenth Coalition.

