HANNIBAL — The Eula Mainland Circle of King's Daughters has awarded Aliviah Williams as the 2022 recipient of the group's $500 recognition scholarship.
Aliviah is the daughter of Sarah Williams and the late Lydell Williams.
A member of National Honor Society and National Technical Society, Aliviah maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average each semester and took classes in the health services all four years of high school. She is CPR certified. Aliviah was a member of Skills USA and DCEA and was named student of the month.
Aliviah was a state qualifier in track and a NCMC champ receiving an outstanding running award.
Aliviah is active in her church and has helped her community with clothing, food, and monetary donations and drives.
Aliviah plans to attend college in the fall majoring in nursing where she plans to pursue a RN or BSN degree. She enjoys being able to help people around her and sees nursing as a career with a wide variety of opportunities, flexibility, and is always changing.
The Eula Mainland Circle of King's Daughters mission is the development of spiritual life, stimulation of Christian activities, and promotion of education. The scholarship is awarded annually to an outstanding senior who demonstrates academic excellence, superior leadership skills, participation in extracurricular activities, community, and church activities.
