Erin Otten-Smith joins F&M Bank and Trust

HANNIBAL — F&M Bank and Trust Company announced the addition of Erin Otten-Smith as Vice-President / Loan Officer.
She will be at their 505 Broadway location in Hannibal and will be originating/managing consumer and commercial banking relationships.
“Erin comes to us with 10 years’ banking experience.” said Carl Watson, President/CEO of F&M Bank and Trust. “We are pleased to have such a terrific addition to our lending team!”
Otten-Smith was born and raised in Hannibal, graduated from Hannibal High School in 2001 and graduated from the University of Missouri in Columba in 2006.
Her hobbies include volleyball, softball, golf — pretty much anything sports-related.
She has been married to her husband, Nathan, for nine months.
Otten-Smith can be reached about any of the lending services that F&M Bank and Trust Company offers by calling 573-221-6425 extension 320 or emailing esmith@bankfm.com.
