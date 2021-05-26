Eric Murfin receives First Responder of the Year award

HANNIBAL — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marion County Ambulance District Deputy Chief Eric Murfin immediately stepped up to work 16-20 hour shifts, seven days a week. He received recognition for his efforts Wednesday during a surprise award ceremony honoring him as the 2020 First Responder of the Year from Our Hidden Heroes.
Our Hidden Heroes was formed at the beginning of May by Murfin’s colleagues EMT paramedics Paul Hirner, Gene Parker and Jaykob Voepel. Voepel and the other EMTs noticed how emergency responders, firefighters and law enforcement officials are “hidden heroes”, with their roles often at the back of the public consciousness. Our Hidden Heroes is raising money through t-shirt and hat sales, with proceeds all set to go back toward emergency personnel and their families.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Blue launched, highlighting the work of nurses, doctors and other healthcare and emergency personnel.
“For years, we had been hidden in the past, and it was funny how after the wave of COVID came, that again we went back into this kind of hidden cove,” Voepel said. “All of us have been in the field for a number of years, and we realized that we’re kind of behind the scenes until somebody desperately needs us, then we’re thanked and everyone kind of forgets about us.”
Voepel said the goal for Our Hidden Heroes is to provide awareness and support for volunteer firefighters, EMS, police officers and full-time firefighters. He stressed how the burdens of the jobs can weigh heavily on personnel, and they take these issues back to their families. In addition, paramedics work 24-hour shifts, which means missed birthdays and other family milestones.
Through the additional stress and exhaustion brought on during the COVID pandemic, Murfin was in the station every day. He was always ready to crack a joke with his colleagues and offer encouragement, Voepel said.
Voepel and Parker sat in a back room at Base 1, as they awaited the word from Chief John Nemes for the surprise award presentation for Murfin. As they walked in, Murfin smiled when he realized what the gathering was all about. He was enthusiastic about the honor and quick to commend his colleagues for their hard work.
“The crews are the true heroes in all of this, the only thing I was doing was trying to keep them going,” Murfin said. “It was a stressful time for everybody, We just had to band together and get through it as best we could.”
Voepel expressed his gratitude to Murfin for his hard work and the support he provided after presenting him with the First Responder of the Year award.
“Eric, it means an absolute lot to give that to you, and you’re the very first of hopefully what’s going to be an annual award,” Voepel said. “We wanted something that you could set on your desk or over your fireplace and be proud of.”
“I am. I appreciate this. It’s beautiful — it feels good, honestly,” Murfin said. “I’m just glad that we all made it through that mess.”
Voepel encouraged anyone to send a message to the Our Hidden Heroes Facebook page to nominate someone for the 2021 award. He looks forward to the chance to honor EMS personnel, firefighters and law enforcement officials and their families for their dedication.
More information about Our Hidden Heroes and opportunities to support the cause are available by searching @ourhiddenheroes on Facebook.