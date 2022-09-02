Equestrians, hikers, bicyclists invited to National Public Lands Day Recognition

The NEMO Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of Missouri invites equestrians, hikers and bicyclists to join in a trail ride at Frank Russell Recreation Area on Saturday, Sept. 24, in recognition of National Public Lands Day. Registration begins at 8 a.m. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MONROE CITY, Mo. — In recognition of National Public Lands Day, the NEMO Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of Missouri (BCHMO) will be hosting a trail ride followed by a light lunch at Frank Russell Recreation Area on Saturday, September 24 at Mark Twain Lake.

The event is an opportunity to ride at Mark Twain Lake and become familiar with the trail system and see what the NEMO Chapter has accomplished over the last 15 years.

