Equestrians, hikers, bicyclists invited to National Public Lands Day Recognition

MONROE CITY, Mo. — In recognition of National Public Lands Day, the NEMO Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of Missouri (BCHMO) will be hosting a trail ride followed by a light lunch at Frank Russell Recreation Area on Saturday, September 24 at Mark Twain Lake.
The event is an opportunity to ride at Mark Twain Lake and become familiar with the trail system and see what the NEMO Chapter has accomplished over the last 15 years.
Trailer parking will be available at Frank Russell Recreation Area in the Day Use parking lot by the Archery Range. Attendees are asked not to park in any empty campsites or in the Pond area.
The day will start out with registration at 8 a.m. The NEMO Chapter banner will be hanging on the Horse trailer in the campground near the registration area.
The trail ride will leave promptly at 9 a.m. and will last about four hours. The ride will include hills, rocks, water and flies. You are encouraged to bring fly spray for your horse and yourself.
After the ride returns to Frank Russell Recreation Area, there will be water available for your horses/mules. Riders are asked to bring their own buckets.
A meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, cookies and water will be prepared and served by NEMO Chapter members and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel.
The event will be an ideal opportunity to meet and visit with other trail riders, and to learn how the NEMO Chapter works in Partnership with the U.S. Corps of Engineers and other land agencies to ensure the availability of multi-use trails across Missouri for future generations.
This ride is open to the general public. People who want to hike or bicycle are encouraged to join the ride. (No e-bikes will be allowed). Participants will leave the campground in stages, so that horses will not be near the bicyclists for safety reasons.
More information and RSVP opportunities are available by contacting Becki Krueger at 660-341-7880 or David Jones at 573-470-5049.
Participants are asked to RSVP by Monday, Sept. 19 in order to ensure there is enough food prepared for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.