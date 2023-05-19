PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A 15-year-old teenager died, and a 14-year-old was seriously injured in an ATV crash that occurred Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 15-year-old teenager was operating a 2021 Polaris Sportsman ATV at 5:40 p.m., traveling south on County Road 268 north of Highway D.
The crash report stated the ATV traveled off the left side of the road, went up an embankment, struck a tree and overturned. The operator of the ATV was transported by Air Evac to SSM Heath DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. at the hospital. The 14-year-old passenger was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The ATV operator was not wearing a safety device. The passenger was wearing a safety device.
