Environmental restoration project planned for Lock and Dam 22

SAVERTON, Mo. — A fish passage environmental restoration project at Lock and Dam 22 first proposed in the early 2000s is moving ahead, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $829.1 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The plans for a fish passage were paused for more than a decade until funding was available to revisit the project in 2020, said Mark Cornish, environmental planning section chief for the Corps’ Regional Planning and Environmental Division — North, in an online presentation.
Lock Manager Josh Hathaway said the project is currently in the planning and processing phase, and work could commence in a year or so.
The fish passage will be the first of its kind on the Upper Mississippi River and will serve as a model for future environmental projects.
Cornish outlined the plans for the structure, which calls for a rocky area filled with water where native species can travel over the dam at any time.
Additionally, the fish can use the rock area for spawning, and the water level can be controlled to allow for unimpeded travel.
Invasive species, like Asian carp, are found on each side of Lock and Dam 22, and they can be monitored and removed through the new project.
Lock and Dam 22 is part of a a system of 29 locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River, spanning from Upper Saint Anthony Falls, Minn. to near St. Louis, Mo.
Hathaway said the amount of traffic fluctuates year to year, based on factors like industry activity and crop conditions.
The yearly tonnage report for 2021 was 30,278,954 tons, and the previous year’s report totaled 27,527,059 tons.
U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.), Dick Durbin (Ill.), Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), and Chuck Grassley (Iowa), along with U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos (Ill.) and Ashley Hinson (Iowa), announced the investment for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP) on Jan. 19.
“This investment to improve the safety and navigability of the Mississippi River is great news for farmers, businesses, and Missouri’s economy,” Blunt said. “I’m glad the USACE will have significant resources to advance projects that will make it easier and less expensive for farmers and businesses to get their goods to market. Modernizing our waterways will continue to be a top priority in my efforts to ensure our state has the tools it needs to lead the way in a global economy.”
