STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces group use areas/shelter reservations will now be available online.
The Group Campgrounds will be available for reservations at one standard fee and all picnic shelters will now be available by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting Recreation.gov. A schedule and reservation policy for the affected areas follows:
Group Camp Reservations: Can be made 12 months in advance. Briscoe Group Campground is $100 per night. Indian Creek Group Campground is $125 per night. Group Campgrounds will open the third Friday of May and close on the last Monday of October.
Shelter Reservations: Can be made 12 months in advance. The fee for a shelter house is $30. Reservations can be made year-round. Reservations must be made at least one week in advance.
USACE personnel look forward to seeing visitors this summer at Mark Twain Lake. They remind everyone to wear their life jacket.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.