BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Head Start and Early Head Start programs at Douglass Community Services are now accepting new enrollments at the Bowling Green location.
Income eligible prenatal women and children through age 4 are urged to apply.
Preference is given to children in foster care and children lacking a permanent residence.
Enrolled children receive early childhood education services including health and nutrition assistance. Families also receive social service support.
To enroll at the Bowling Green location, contact Christina at 573-324-0167.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.