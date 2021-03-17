HANNIBAL — With the Martin Street stormwater project essentially completed, the city of Hannibal is now focused on another major stormwater project on the South Side. On Tuesday night, the Hannibal City Council took a significant step forward regarding that repair when it approved an engineering agreement with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates.
PSBA will be paid a lump sum not to exceed $98,255 for the design of the project which will include replacement structures for the 175 feet of stone archway that failed beneath Union Street a little over a year ago. Other services which will be provided by PSBA, which was recommended to the city council by members of the city staff and Hannibal Board of Public Works, include topographic and design surveys, geotechnical services, contract plans and cost estimates, easement deeds and construction services.
The estimated cost of the project is $750,000. A majority of the project’s total cost will be paid for by an emergency Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The grant money will cover the cost of new storm sewers ($616,350), engineering and design ($50,787), construction inspection ($38,090) and administration ($38,209).
The city will be contributing to the project a combination of cash and in-kind labor totaling $81,500. Included in the in-kind amount is $27,000 for new sidewalks and $53,500 for street repairs. The city will pay an additional $1,000 to help with administration expenses.
Although the city charter states that below-ground stormwater failures, such as the one that occurred on Union Street, are the HBPW’s responsibility to repair the city took the lead in securing funding for this particular project in part because the HBPW’s stormwater utility does not yet have a designated funding source.
While Hannibal has numerous stormwater sewer issues, City Manager Lisa Peck said last year that the Union Street failure was the only one of them that qualifies for emergency funding because there was an injury associated with the collapse.
The Union Street stormwater sewer failure occurred on Feb. 2, 2020, causing a section of sidewalk to fail on which a pair of Hannibal teens were walking. Neither of them were seriously injured.
The failure occurred adjacent to Union Street, near the former Stowell Elementary School playground and the Southside Baptist Church.
The failure happened where a street inlet connected to the storm sewer.
In mid-March 2020 the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor James Hark to take the actions necessary to help secure the grant funding.