HANNIBAL — Issues of regulation enforcement were front and center at Tuesday's meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
Hannibal resident John Lyng spoke about an ongoing issue that has seen rail companies continue to block intersections in the downtown area for up to an hour at a time. Lyng said he spoke with the Hannibal police department but that officers were hesitant to issue citations.
City Attorney James Lemon agreed with Lyng that city ordinance says trains are not supposed to block any crossing for more than five minutes unless it's an emergency or for repairs. Lemon noted that the fine for infractions is up to $500 per occurrence.
Because of the length of freight trains that are operated by BNSF Railway Company and Norfolk Southern Railway Company among others, trains stopped on the routes have been noted blocking four or more intersections, a problem that could lead to life-safety issues if not addressed, Lyng said.
"What I'm asking you to do is to make a decision one way or another: Direct that this ordinance be enforced, or repeal it," Lyng said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson said Hannibal's city manager, Lisa Peck, has been in contact with Norfolk Southern, and that the railway was issuing a directive to engineers to stop short of Main Street. This would not address issues at other intersections.
"I kind of agree that if we write some tickets to some engineers, we might get some attention," Lemon said. "I actually sent BNSF an email to that effect about a week ago."
Lemon went on to note that he believes the railways would claim they are undergoing repairs or were stopped for emergencies if those tickets are issued. He said that he would prefer to see the city work with the railroads to come to a solution, but would not be afraid to prosecute tickets if they're issued.
The council was asked by resident and business owner April Azotea who the responsible official would be for issues that might come up regarding city employees that don't follow policies or regulations.
"Who would be responsible for handling any issues with city employees?" Azotea asked.
The council was noncommittal in response because of the broad nature of the question. They advised that some issues would be handled by the city manager, others would fall under the city clerk, but also noted every department has their own chain of command that issues would work through.
When asked by Dobson if she had any specific examples, Azotea responded saying "probably about a million of them." Fourth Ward Councilman Charles Phillips then advised that she would have to provide specific examples in order for the council to be able to properly answer her questions, but no specific examples were provided.
In other business, the council:
• Approved spending $73,900 to contract with Planning Design Studio to create a master plan to provide a blueprint for work to be done at Riverview Park.
• Approved the final revisions to new council ward maps.
