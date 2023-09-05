With gratitude for service

Hallie Yundt Silver was presented a proclamation from the Missouri State Legislature at Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting. Presented by Kevin Knickerbocker, president of the Free Public Library Board, the proclamation was proposed by Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, to mark Silver's 46-year career, the last 16 of which were spent serving as the library's director. Caitlin Greathouse will take over that position from Silver starting Thursday.

 C-P Photo/Mike Sorensen

HANNIBAL — Issues of regulation enforcement were front and center at Tuesday's meeting of the Hannibal City Council.

Hannibal resident John Lyng spoke about an ongoing issue that has seen rail companies continue to block intersections in the downtown area for up to an hour at a time. Lyng said he spoke with the Hannibal police department but that officers were hesitant to issue citations.

