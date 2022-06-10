HANNIBAL — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) joined with community partners for a day dedicated to helping boost energy efficiency at community members' homes and workplaces on Friday.
The first Energy Day event in the area included representatives from NECAC, Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) and Liberty Utilities at the Rialto Banquet Hall on Broadway.
Various booths were set up for visitors to receive free items like LED lightbulbs, a do-it-yourself energy audit, quick tips to increase energy efficiency and applications for weatherization, employment program opportunities and other ways to boost energy efficiency and cut costs.
Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs at NECAC, explained the event focused on different solutions to maximize energy efficiency. She noted how high temperatures in the summer — along with winter's frigid conditions — highlighted the impact that efficiency measures can make on utility bills.
Potts and fellow NECAC employees handed out free LED light bulbs, which represented an easy way for people to save energy. She also spoke with visitors about NECAC's weatherization efforts, which will expand to include more area homes when the agency receives additional funding through the Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act on July 1.
Roy Hark, who has served on the NECAC Board of Directors for 20 years, spoke with a woman who expressed her need to repair windows in her home that were no longer efficient. Potts was able to provide her with information and an application for weatherization services.
Weatherization efforts begin with a complete energy audit of the home and a blower door test to determine where air leaks are. NECAC weatherization crews apply caulking and weather-stripping, along with replacing windows, doors, furnaces and other items necessary to make the home efficient and weathertight.
"We're going to weatherize a lot of homes, so now is the time to get on that waiting list," Potts said, noting NECAC representatives will be making their way through the list "very quickly".
In the meantime, Potts said there are several ways people can make a positive impact on energy efficiency and cutting the cost of their utility bills. These measures include caulking for parts of the home which allow outside air in, keeping the refrigerator and freezer door closed as much as possible, switching to high-efficiency shower heads and toilets and replacing incandescent light bulbs with more efficient LED bulbs.
Potts stressed that helping people improve the efficiency of their homes makes a lasting impact.
"It always feels great to be able to share knowledge that helps people for the long-term. When you think about weatherization, it's a fix that lasts for years," she said, pointing out how the experience is "not about the numbers. It's the faces behind the numbers".
NECAC Employment Services coordinator Crystal Bliss oversees the SkillUp and Expanding Your Employability programs, helping clients overcome barriers to seeking employment and connecting them with education opportunities and employment skills. She talked with a woman on Friday who was a full-time student in need of employment opportunities.
Bliss provided her with information about NECAC programs that could help her on her quest for needed income while receiving her education. She told Bliss she expected her education efforts to transition to a part-time basis, opening up more potential employment opportunities in the near future.
At the nearby HBPW table, MaKayla Robbins and Emily Dexheimer demonstrated "phantom loads" with a multimeter displaying the electrical draw from a space heater which was plugged in but switched off. Dexheimer said video game consoles, TV streaming boxes and chargers for mobile phones all consume power if plugged in and not in use.
In addition to unplugging unused electrical devices, Robbins explained a surge suppressor with a power switch provides dual benefits by protecting electronics from power surges and allowing for energy savings with the flip of a switch. They demonstrated the difference between an incandescent and an LED light bulb — the incandescent light bulb quickly gives off considerable heat. The old bulb costs about 33 cents per hour, compared with about three cents per hour for the LED version.
When the efficiency-minded change is spread out over a month, the difference is about $9 per bulb. Dexheimer explained when all of the bulbs are switched to LED versions, the cost savings throughout a home or workplace grows exponentially. The bulbs aren't expensive to purchase — LED bulbs are available for roughly $1 each.
Dexheimer explained that HBPW employees want to help people conserve resources in their homes and workplaces whenever possible, and they work together with NECAC on programs which can help people avoid interruption of utility services.
"We really want people to do the best that they can to weatherize their homes, and thankfully NECAC has programs for people to do that," she said.
Dexheimer and Robbins handed out tip sheets including recommendations to take advantage of natural light in place of electrical lights when possible, lower the maximum temperature on hot water heaters to 120 degrees, wash only full loads of dishes and clothes, air drying when possible, installing a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust day and evening temperatures and using HBPW's SmartHub service — which allows customers to consistently monitor their energy usage, report service issues, receive updates and manage their accounts.
Visitors to the HBPW booth were also offered a do-it-yourself home energy audit checklist, including checking HVAC filters and ductwork, inspecting for leaks around windows, doors, pipes chimneys and other fixtures, and the presence of adequate insulation throughout the home. Robbins noted how minor changes can make a measurable impact toward increased efficiency and cost savings.
NECAC will also take part in an area Housing Summit on Sept. 8, which deals with new housing opportunities, rehabilitation and other programs to take care of existing housing stock and to expand offerings for community members.
NECAC's Self-Help Housing Program allows homeowners to perform needed renovations which can also boost energy efficiency at home. The program has supported many homeowners in endeavors to preserve their homes while making them safer and weathertight. A Hannibal man will soon have a new roof and windows for his home through this program, eliminating costly drafts and the danger of mold and damage from a leaky roof.
NECAC Marion County Service Coordinator Gwen Koch underscored the spirit of teamwork evident throughout the Energy Day event.
"It always helps when everybody in the community works together. There's so much more we can do as a group than individually," she said.
Hark stopped by to visit, smiling when he heard the person he chatted with earlier had stopped by that morning to receive weatherization information from Potts.
"I think NECAC does a lot of things for a lot of people," he said. "I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe in it."
