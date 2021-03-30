HANNIBAL — The ongoing efforts of the Hannibal School District to conserve energy continue to pay dividends.
“We have saved over $1.7 million in energy costs over the last 10-plus years,” said Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, during a recent meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
The cash savings that the school district has seen have not been totally unexpected.
“I can’t say that I’m surprised,” Stilley said. “We monitor all of our costs closely and keep track of them. The weather is something we monitor as extreme conditions will have a negative impact on our costs.”
Among the things that have helped the school district conserve are better energy practices, plus new, energy-efficient equipment.
“The greatest savings are from the increased efficiencies of the new HVAC systems and the LED lighting,” Stilley said.
The school district undertook major renovations over the past two years with energy conservation as a major objective.
“Part of the funding for the bond upgrades at HHS, HMS and the HCTC had a performance guarantee through Performance Services (renovation contractor). If we do not capitalize on the savings as promoted, they will pay us back the difference. The savings allowed us to move forward with a more comprehensive renovation plan,” Stilley said.