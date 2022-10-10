Emotion, sacrifice highlight two-novel series 'The Long Road to Freedom'

PARIS, Mo. — Paris author Carolyn Napier Harris has spent decades crafting a two-book series filled with the struggles and emotions tied to the era when slavery gripped Black Americans, along with the triumph brought about by its eventual demise.
Harris spent about 30 years writing the first novel in her "The Long Road to Freedom" series, which is based in Harbor, Mo. She tells the story of Bobby Gene Watson and Anna Belle Thompson, two slaves thrust into a long and difficult journey toward freedom and reunion. The second novel is the conclusion of the saga and took Harris about nine months to write.
Harris explained how the story helps educate readers what Missouri and the nation as a whole was like in the 1860s. She began the first book in the middle before making her way to the beginning and the end. Looking back on the conclusion of the two novels, she encountered a flood of emotions recounting what life was like for her ancestors who faced the harsh realities of slavery.
"It feels great. It feels awesome. Of course, as I was writing, I was hurt writing the book, because even though I was not a slave, my ancestors were — some of them," she said. "So, it was hard for me to write this book, especially with what the slaves had to endure and encounter back then."
As the story unfolds, Watson's journey begins after he meets Jeffrey Turner. Turner had been hired by Matthew Wellington, who owned the Wellington Plantation close to the Dalton Plantation where Watson and Thompson first met.
Turner's mission was to find who was raiding the plantation of certain items — including crops, eggs, chickens and clothing for the slaves. Turner catches a glimpse of Watson in the field, and his pursuit leads him to a cave where Watson was living.
By the light of a fire, Watson was startled by the visitor, and Turner was likewise frightened. Watson soon befriended Turner and his wife, Pauline. The three came up with a plan so Watson can gain his freedom papers and help his fiancee, Thompson, and countless other slaves who were in bondage in Missouri.
He hid in a trunk and traveled to Philadelphia, where he became an attorney and a minister. Upon his arrival, his new occupations allowed him to assist slaves in Missouri in their quest for freedom. The journey is arduous and filled with danger.
Watson was allowed to preach to slaves at the Wellington Plantation under the watchful eye of overseers. After he concluded his sermon, he discussed how he planned to help as many of the slaves as possible to achieve their freedom papers.
One woman told Wellington of the unfolding plan, and Watson was saved by hiding in a tunnel dug in the earth beneath the pulpit. Wellington continued to keep Thompson captive.
He had become filled with rage about Thompson's true feelings for Watson. In a drunken state, he raped her. She gave birth to a daughter, Antoinette Marie.
Thompson wanted her daughter to be safe from Wellington, because she knew she would take her away. So, she sent for her daughter to be raised by a family in the North. She eventually became a doctor, not seeing her mother for many years.
A rider came through to share the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Watson soon purchased and established the Watson Plantation, creating a refuge for slaves seeking freedom.
The first group of slaves soon met with Watson and, they began working together. Soon, more joined the cause to escape bondage, living at the Watson Plantation.
During that time, Watson and his friends endured raids by white people trying to kill them, "but he stood his ground". They persevered through the constant threat of violence, and soon received their freedom papers. Watson knew a fight was ahead, and they all prepared.
Two teenage boys from the Watson Plantation decided to enter town one evening, encountering the five notorious Callahan brothers. A gunfight ensued, and one of the young men ended up killing one of the Callahan brothers during a fight in the saloon.
The sheriff took the young man to jail. The Callahan brothers came to town looking to kill the youth, and the sheriff maintained that the law would decide his fate. The Callahans plan to take the young man was thwarted by a group named "The Twelve" who had served under Watson during his time in the military. They rode in to circumvent the attempts of the Callahan gang.
Jake Callahan and his cohorts subsequently went on a rampage, burning the school and killing several men on the Watson Plantation.
Watson was undeterred and represented the young man in court. Jake Callahan threatened Selma Green, the woman who witnessed the gunfight at the saloon, saying he would kill her if she didn't say the young man murdered the Callahan brother.
She initially gave a false testimony, and the verdict was guilty. However, she asked to talk with the judge just before the sentence was handed down. She took the stand again, telling the truth about the gunfight that had really occurred and expressed the threat levied against her if she had told the truth.
Jake Callahan was livid, and arose with a pistol, attempting to kill Green. The town's Marshal saw the ensuing violence, and tackled Callahan to the ground. The young man was freed.
Harris said the battles for freedom were not over. Watson and fellow Black men and women heard about the Ku Klux Klan forming in Tennessee and learned of their path of destruction heading toward Missouri.
They were ready. Armed with bows and arrows and other weapons, the invaders were eventually forced to retreat. Unknown to them, there were additional forces hiding in the nearby trenches, and the group was wiped out.
The threat of violence was not over. Wellington and a group of overseers attempted to storm the Watson plantation, intent on bringing Thompson back. Watson valiantly fought for his wife-to-be and was shot in the battle. Thompson was also grazed by a bullet. Wellington falls dead, and Thompson and Watson are reunited.
Antoinette Marie and her husband had no intention of moving back north and leaving her mother. Thompson learned that she was going to be a grandmother. She told her daughter "due to the distinctive characteristics that you display, you would not have any problems living in the white man's world, and none would be the wiser".
"Entreat me not to leave you. For wherever you go, I will go. And wherever you lodge, I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God," her daughter said, stressing she wanted her children to know their grandmother.
Anna Belle told her husband that her family and others would indeed remain together in the journey to freedom.
"With God on our side, we will never lose," she said.
"The Long Road to Freedom" novels are available on Amazon in print and Kindle e-book form, as well as through Google and the Google Play store.
