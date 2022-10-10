Emotion, sacrifice highlight two-novel series 'The Long Road to Freedom'

Carolyn Napier Harris, of Paris, Mo., holds the second novel in her series "The Long Road to Freedom". The first of the two novels took about 30 years to craft, and the conclusion was completed within nine months. Harris recalled a flood of emotions as she told the story of Bobby Gene Watson and his quest to gain freedom and reunite with his fiancee, Anna Belle Thompson. Along the journey, he helped many other slaves gain their freedom. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PARIS, Mo. — Paris author Carolyn Napier Harris has spent decades crafting a two-book series filled with the struggles and emotions tied to the era when slavery gripped Black Americans, along with the triumph brought about by its eventual demise.

Harris spent about 30 years writing the first novel in her "The Long Road to Freedom" series, which is based in Harbor, Mo. She tells the story of Bobby Gene Watson and Anna Belle Thompson, two slaves thrust into a long and difficult journey toward freedom and reunion. The second novel is the conclusion of the saga and took Harris about nine months to write.

