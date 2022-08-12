HANNIBAL — EMBRACE Children and Families is gearing up for its first golf tournament, and the local agency is actively seeking sponsors to boost efforts to provide vital resources to foster children and families in the Tenth Judicial Circuit.
EMBRACE stands for Educating, Mentoring, Believing In, Resourcing, Advocating, Connecting and Empowering. President Katie Walker-Williams said the group formed to meet a clear need to support foster children in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. The program provides various resources to foster children including clothing, first-night bags, furniture, bedding, bicycles and items from their current school supply drive.
"It feels great to be able to help foster children in our community. Before we started this program, we didn't have any programs up here to provide resources such as these to foster children," she said. "We really saw that lack of resources in our area, so we decided to start this organization for that reason. I think it feels great to be able to see the needs of these children being met."
EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri is actively seeking sponsors for their first golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at Norwood Golf Club.
Sponsors have been joining the cause each day, and Walker-Williams is hopeful for a total of 18 community sponsors. The organization needs donations of items for goodie bags, and there are distinct tiers for sponsorship to benefit the cause.
Bronze sponsorship is at the $150 level, providing signage by a hole. Silver sponsorship is available for $500, and it cuts the registration cost for a team of four in half and provides four extra drink tickets.
There are six gold sponsorship opportunities available for $1,000 each. At this level, sponsors receive signage a hole-in-one prize hole or at the lunch station, free tournament entry for a team of four and four extra drink tickets.
One platinum sponsorship opportunity is available for $1,500, and includes signage for a hole-in-one prize hole, free entry for a team of four and four extra drink tickets.
The registration deadline for the golf tournament is Friday, Oct. 7. The cost for the 4-Man-Scramble style tournament is $240 per team, including lunch and two drink tickets. A $10,000 hole-in-one prize and other awards will be offered.
Walker-Williams expressed her excitement about the upcoming event and her hope that it will become an annual tradition. All the proceeds from the tournament will go back to EMBRACE to provide resources and support for area foster children.
Walker-Williams said the agency recently added an extracurricular scholarship program, and staff members are dedicated to doing all they can to find or purchase the resources area foster children need each day.
To become a sponsor or join the tournament, call Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668 or email crystal-nick@live.com.
Donations for various resources and outreach efforts to help foster children in the area can be made by calling EMBRACE at 573-340-5796.
