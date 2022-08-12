HANNIBAL — EMBRACE Children and Families is gearing up for its first golf tournament, and the local agency is actively seeking sponsors to boost efforts to provide vital resources to foster children and families in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. 

EMBRACE stands for Educating, Mentoring, Believing In, Resourcing, Advocating, Connecting and Empowering. President Katie Walker-Williams said the group formed to meet a clear need to support foster children in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. The program provides various resources to foster children including clothing, first-night bags, furniture, bedding, bicycles and items from their current school supply drive.

