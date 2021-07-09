HANNIBAL — In an effort to make Hannibal’s new marina even more serviceable power will be made available in a portion of the facility.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, this step is being taken in response to public input.
“As part of the ongoing riverfront renovations the plan is to run electricity to a portion of the marina boat slips for slip renters to utilize,” he wrote recently in a memo to the Hannibal City Council. “This is an amenity that boat owners have requested and would be another draw for the marina.”
During the July 6 meeting of the city council approval was given a contract with Klingner and Associates for the design of the marina’s electrical distribution system.
“The design will include plans for the power distribution, power pedestals for customer connection, grounding and protection against electrical shock due to ground faults,” Dorian said.
The council approved a $12,500 contract for the design services that was proposed by Klingner and Associates.