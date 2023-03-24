HANNIBAL — The occupant of a home on Chestnut St. escaped injury from a fire that broke out Thursday night.
The Hannibal Fire Department (HFD) was dispatched at about 8:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire at 2221 Chestnut St. HFD responded with eight personnel. After they arrived on the scene, they requested an additional six off-duty personnel.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story wood frame structure. The occupant was out of the residence at the time of the fire. Firefighters contained the fire in about 30 minutes. Crews were on the scene for about two hours to perform overhaul and salvage operations.
Investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department were called in to investigate. HFD was assisted on scene by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Building Inspectors Office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
After investigating, the fire is being listed as an accidental fire with the cause of an unknown electrical malfunction of a refrigerator and extension cord.
HFD would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms and to talk with your family about your home fire escape plan and meeting place. Electrical cords are for temporary use only and should never be used as permanent power for a home appliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.