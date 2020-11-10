HANNIBAL — Students began the 2020-21 school year in Hannibal with the option of returning to a classroom in a school building or participating in classes via the Pirate Virtual Academy.
While many of the district's virtual students are succeeding, Superintendent Susan Johnson said a larger-than-acceptable percentage are either struggling or failing.
As of the October meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education, 557 students were enrolled in the Pirate Virtual Academy in kindergarten through the 12th grade.
"I'm very proud of our district for having that as an option for our families," Johnson said of the virtual academy. "I think that is an awesome thing our district was able to provide."
While pleased to be offering the Pirate Virtual Academy as an educational option, Johnson readily admits she is concerned about the number of virtual students who are not succeeding.
Of the 136 elementary students who are enrolled in the Pirate Virtual Academy more than 90% are "doing OK," seven are failing.
"They are not being successful and that is a big concern," Johnson said.
Of the 162 sixth through eighth graders who are participating through the Pirate Virtual Academy, Johnson said just 13% of those middle schoolers are being successful.
"This to me is a very alarming percentage knowing how many aren't being successful," Johnson said.
Finally, 75 of the 259 ninth through 12th grade enrollees in the Pirate Virtual Academy are failing.
"The last thing we want is for our high school-aged students to be dropouts," Johnson said. "You know as well as I do if they fall behind it will be difficult for them to get their high school diploma."
Board member Michael Holliday called the information presented by Johnson "very concerning numbers."
"I'm sure you guys are looking at what avenues we need to take to get achievement levels up," he said.
Among those Pirate Virtual Academy students who are struggling academically, "attendance is a huge issue," according to Johnson. Another contributing factor is that students are not logging in and spending the necessary time online doing their work. Johnson said a high school-aged student should be spending a minimum of five hours a day working on their virtual classes.
One of the initial steps that is being taken to address the academic problem is making the parents of struggling students aware of just how serious the situation is. That communication may also include a recommendation for parents to send their children back to school.
"Identifying those (failing) kids, communicating with those families and ultimately inviting them back to our schools, and maybe even saying they need to come back to school, because they are not getting an education as it is right now and that is unacceptable," Johnson said.
Ultimatums could wind up being delivered to the family of failing students.
"Ultimately what this could come down to is giving parents and/or students a deadline to reach a certain (grade) percentage by a certain date …," Johnson said. "We can't just let them continue to fail. We have got to intervene by encouraging them, and maybe requiring them, to come back to school in person so that we can help them to not fall further behind."
Johnson stressed that the academic struggles some Pirate Virtual Academy students are experiencing are not unique to Hannibal.
"As I have talked to other superintendents in Northeast and Central Missouri, every school district is having this very same conversation. What do we do with these kids that aren't being successful at all in virtual instruction?" Johnson said. "We can't help them if they are not under our roof. We have tried, but there are limitations on what we are able to do."