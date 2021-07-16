HANNIBAL — Students of the Hannibal School District will continue to have the option of eating free during the upcoming school year. Rich Stilley, the school district’s business manager, made the announcement recently to the Hannibal Board of Education.
“Normally during the June meeting we talk about what the prices are going to go up to,” he said. “We have historically been on the low end of it, but I am pleased to announce that we have been able to continue with the Seamless Summer Option for the 2021-22 school year in which all students will be able to eat free again.”
Stilley added that eating free will apply to breakfasts and lunches.
According to a memo written by Stilley to the school board all schools or districts may participate in the SSO program without meeting traditional area eligibility requirements through June 30, 2022.
“Under current USDA guidance schools and districts with less than 50 percent free and reduced-price eligibility may serve meals under the SSO as long as they target low-income children without overtly identifying those children as eligible for free or reduced price meals.”
Stilley added that the district will continue to distributed the free and reduced application this school year.
Continuation of the SSO was not the only bit of good news Stilley had to share with the school board.
“Our reimbursement rates are going up a little bit based on the program from this year into the next school year,” he said. “We’re talking a nickel or quarter for each meal, but still that adds up.”