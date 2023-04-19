HANNIBAL — The Earth Day Cleanup has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 29 due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Volunteers should meet anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St. The Earth Day Cleanup is sponsored by Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Parks & Recreation, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce and US Cellular.
Volunteers can pick up trash bags and choose wherever in Hannibal they want to pick up trash. After the trash is picked up and bagged, representatives from Hannibal Board of Public Works and Hannibal Parks & Recreation will pick up the bags. There will be a Dumpster at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided by the Hannibal Board of Public Works. US Cellular will provide water bottles to the first 100 participants.
