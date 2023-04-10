HANNIBAL — The Earth Day Cleanup will be Saturday, April 22 in Hannibal.
Volunteers should meet anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St. The Earth Day Cleanup is sponsored by Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Parks & Recreation, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce and US Cellular.
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said the cleanup will be all over Hannibal.
“You can’t clean up the entire planet, but you can beautify a pocket of your neighborhood,” she said.
Richards said volunteers can pick up trash bags and choose wherever in Hannibal they want to pick up trash. After the trash is picked up and bagged, representatives from Hannibal Board of Public Works and Hannibal Parks & Recreation will pick up the bags. There will be a Dumpster at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
Participants are asked to take photos and post the photos to social media with the hashtag #earthday and #hannibalparks.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided by the Hannibal Board of Public Works. US Cellular will provide water bottles to the first 100 participants.
