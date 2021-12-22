STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by 911 (NECOMM) at about 2:51 a.m. Wednesday, to respond to a structure fire at 721 Ben Lomond St.
Firefighters from all stations initially responded. Upon arrival, incident command confirmed a fire with smoke and flames coming from the roof and second floor of the structure. At this time, incident command conducted an offensive attack and called for an additional four off-duty firefighters.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Firefighters were on scene conducting ventilation and overhaul operations until around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A Fire Investigator from Hannibal Fire Department was called in to investigate and determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal City Building Inspector’s office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
The fire is being listed as accidental in nature, caused by multiple space heaters overloading the electrical circuit. Hannibal Fire Department would like to remind everyone to talk with their family about their own fire escape plan and meeting place. Everyone should have working smoke alarms and practice their escape plan.
More information is available by contacting the Hannibal Fire Department at 573-221-0657.
