STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched at about 12:42 a.m. Wednesday by NECOMM to respond to a structure fire at 100 N. 11th St. Apartment 309.
All stations Initially responded. Upon arrival, Incident Command confirmed a fire with smoke and flames in Apartment 309. At this time, IC firefighters conducted an offensive attack and evacuation of the Hannibal Housing Authority High Rise Apartments (Laura Hawkins Hall).
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. Firefighters were on scene conducting ventilation and evacuation of the apartments for about one hour. One resident was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation by the Marion County Ambulance District. Fire damage was contained to the apartment of origin.
Fire Investigators from Hannibal Fire Department, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Hannibal Police Department were called in to investigate and determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal City Building Inspector’s office, Hannibal Housing Authority and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire is currently under investigation. Hannibal Fire Department would like to remind everyone to talk with their family about establishing their own fire escape plan and meeting place. Everyone should ensure they have working smoke alarms and practice their escape plan. More information is available by contacting the Hannibal Fire Department at 573-221-0657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.