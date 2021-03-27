Early Bird Kiwanis to sponsor 33rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club will sponsor its 33rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University, near the Mabee Sports Complex along Missouri Highway 168 in Hannibal.
The event will start at 10 a.m., with the Easter Egg Hunt for over 10,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and other prizes. As in past years, the hunt will be broken down into three age groups: Toddlers to age three; ages four to six years; and ages seven through nine years. All children must be able to walk or run on their own. The egg hunt is “free” to the public.
The public, both adults and children, are being asked to wear facial covers or protective masks to ensure everyone’s safety during this event.
This year’s event will also feature a visit from the Easter Bunny to greet the children and so they can have their picture taken with the bunny. This event is not a fundraiser, but rather a community service project sponsored by the Spiritual Aims and Youth Service Committees of the club.
The Early Birds Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m., currently at the Hannibal Holiday Inn Express and Suites located at 120 Shinn Lane in Hannibal.
Anyone interested in being a part of this service club and helping to improve the community for young people are welcome to visit the club at any time.
More information concerning the 33rd Annual Early Birds Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt is available by calling Kiwanians Mike Skeen, club president, at 573-231-9195, or Larry B. Craig, publicity chairman, at 573-248-8800.