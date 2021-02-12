Early Bird Kiwanis supports DCS programs

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club recently invited Jared Moore to be a guest speaker at a club meeting. Moore is the Youth Services Director and oversees the Kids in Motion and Court Appointed Special Advocates programs for Douglass Community Services, an umbrella agency serving nine counties in northeastern Missouri.
Moore highlighted what the Kids in Motion and CASA programs do for young people in the community. Because the primary emphasis of the Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club is "Younger Children: Priority One."
The club presented Moore with two $500 checks to support these two programs.