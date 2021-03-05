HANNIBAL — Thursday was a special occasion for three young philanthropists, as the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis recognized each child’s achievements with their 1st Annual Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club Youth Community Services Celebration at the Holiday Inn and Suites.
Ethan Romig, Robert Wealer and Madi Weatherford were honored at the beginning of the club meeting with a special state resolution signed by Rep. Louis Riggs and a $100 contribution to their community endeavors. The impact each of these youth have made throughout the community and surrounding area is apparent in many locations.
Ethan Romig, 12, began his Random Acts of Kindness several years ago by putting popcorn on movie vending machines and taping quarters to arcade machines. Since then, his projects have continued to grow, and he performs a Random Act of Kindness at least once a month, including bringing chemo bags filled with gifts to patients receiving treatment at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, bringing gift baskets to the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department, NECOMM and staff and faculty at Hannibal Middle School and setting up a Blessing Box in front of his house, filled with various necessities.
“I keep doing it so I keep giving happiness to everybody,” Ethan said.
More information about Ethan’s projects is available by visiting his Facebook page under Ethan Romig’s Random Acts of Kindness Hannibal, MO.
Robert Wealer, 13, has been active in food drives since he was six years old. Now in eighth grade, Wealer has collected more than 30,000 food items and over $6,000 in donations since he began Robert’s Canned Food Drive in 2015. All the proceeds go the Salvation Army and its Food Pantry, and Robert makes sure to thank each donor through his Facebook page titled Robert’s Canned Food Drive. Robert officially started his 2021 food drive on Thursday.
“I kicked off a food drive that will last through the end of the school year. My goal is to stock the shelves of the food pantry through the summer months for kids that are out of school and in need of food,” Robert posted on his Facebook page. “Would you consider donating $5 through PayPal on my Facebook page or leaving 10 food items on your porch for pick up? You can send me a message through this page to let me know you have food items for pick up.”
Madi Weatherford, 8, began making a difference for dogs and cats in the community in memory when her dog, Bea, who the family adopted when Madi was 2 1/2 years old. When Bea passed away from cancer, Madi organized her first fundraiser in 2018. For each of her birthdays, she asks for gifts and necessary items for animals at the Northeast Humane Society. She has also raised $1,620 through her lemonade stand and bake sale and $996 through pumpkin stands at the Rebel Pig and Finn’s Food and Spirits.
Madi is currently in the midst of her 8th birthday fundraiser for the animals at NEMOHS.
“She created an Amazon wish list of things the Humane Society needs, and the items ship directly to Madi. That way Madi gets to open all the boxes on her birthday and see what awesome things the Humane Society is getting,” Kristi Weatherford said in a release.
Weatherford said they created a Facebook fundraiser so family and friends can easily donate.
“Right now, we have a closet full of donations and the Facebook fundraiser sits at around $300. Madi cannot wait until her birthday so she can see all the donations and go visit the Humane Society,” Weatherford said.
“I’m also trying to find new ways to help the Humane Society. This summer, I plan to volunteer walking the dogs and playing with the cats,” Madi said. “I hope that my acts of kindness inspire others to do the same. I don’t want any dog or cat to go without food or shelter. I want everyone to have something to smile about. Together we can make a difference.”
More information about Madi’s fundraiser is available by searching for Madi’s Kindness Projects on Facebook.