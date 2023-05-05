Early Bird Kiwanis Club to host spring fundraising dinner

HANNIBAL — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their spring Butterfly Pork Chop or Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
Along with the tenderized Butterfly Pork Chop or a Pulled Pork sandwich, the dinner will include baked beans, potato salad and a beverage. The total cost for the dinner is $10, the public is invited and encouraged to participate in this event.
Tickets are available from any Early Bird Kiwanis Club member, or may be purchased at the pavilion. Covered seating will be provided, carry out or drive-through pick-up will also be available.
All proceeds from this fundraising event will be used by the club to support various community activities such as the Early Childhood Development Program, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the D.A.R.E. program, Mississippi Valley State School, Project Graduation 2023, providing a dictionary to all third graders in the Hannibal public and parochial Schools and six scholarships for graduating seniors from area high schools.
The Early Bird Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at the Hannibal Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 120 Shinn Lane. Prospective members are always welcome to attend as a guest of the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.