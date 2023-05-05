Early Bird Kiwanis Club to host spring fundraising dinner

Members of the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club prepare and cook butterfly pork chops for sandwiches for the club’s fundraiser, which is held in the spring and fall. Also available will be a choice of a barbeque pulled pork sandwich along with baked bean, potato salad and a beverage. The spring event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St. Pictured from left, Jim Miller, Dick Rupp and Robert O. Parker.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their spring Butterfly Pork Chop or Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.

Along with the tenderized Butterfly Pork Chop or a Pulled Pork sandwich, the dinner will include baked beans, potato salad and a beverage. The total cost for the dinner is $10, the public is invited and encouraged to participate in this event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.