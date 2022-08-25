Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Hannibal to host fall fundraiser dinner

HANNIBAL — The Early Birds Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their fall Butterfly Pork Chop and Pulled Pork Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
The dinner includes a butterfly pork chop or pulled pork sandwich, along with baked beans, potato salad and a beverage. The total cost for the dinner is $10 per ticket and the public is invited and encouraged to participate.
Tickets are available from any Early Birds Kiwanis Club members, or they may be purchased at the pavilion. Covered seating will be provided, along with carry out or drive thru pick-up.
All proceeds from this fundraising event will be used by the club to support area youth programs such as the Early Childhood Development Program, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the D.A.R.E. program, Mississippi Valley State School, Project Graduation 2023, providing a dictionary to all third graders in the Hannibal Public and parochial schools and six scholarships for graduating seniors from area high schools.
The Early Birds Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the Hannibal Holiday Inn Express, 120 Shinn Lane. Prospective members are always welcome to attend a meeting.
