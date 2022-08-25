Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Hannibal to host fall fundraiser dinner

Members of the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club are pictured preparing cooking butterfly pork chops for sandwiches for the club’s fundraiser which is held in the spring and fall. Also available will be a choice of a barbeque pulled pork sandwich along with baked bean, potato salad and a beverage. The fall event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St. Pictured from left, right to left, Jim Miller, Dick Rupp and Robert O. Parker. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Early Birds Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their fall Butterfly Pork Chop and Pulled Pork Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.

The dinner includes a butterfly pork chop or pulled pork sandwich, along with baked beans, potato salad and a beverage. The total cost for the dinner is $10 per ticket and the public is invited and encouraged to participate.

