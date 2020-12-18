CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Eagles will be the main attraction at two events in January.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation will host a nature program from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23, led by Gale Rublee and focused on eagles’ life cycles at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront. The following weekend, Clarksville will host its annual tradition of Eagle Days, with live bird exhibitions and vendors in the recently renovated Apple Shed combined with outdoor viewing opportunities.
“It’s exciting that the eagles have made a comeback over the last 20 years,” Rublee said. “Missouri provides an important wintering location for them.”
Representatives from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Mo., will lead exhibitions of live immature and adult bald eagles from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31, on the hour inside the Clarksville Apple Shed, and vendors will be on hand with food, beverages and various items. Linda Blakey, a board member with the Raintree Arts Council, who led the Apple Shed’s restoration efforts after historic flooding in 2019, said the Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce is joining the Raintree Arts Council to ensure the tradition of Eagle Days continues.
The Missouri Department of Conservation recently recommended visiting sites throughout Missouri for self-guided eagle viewing. As a result, Blakey said scopes won’t be set up this year, and she encouraged everyone to bring binoculars and dress warmly. Blakey said she hopes for cold temperatures which will be ideal for lots of eagles to rapidly catch a fish meal in the water near Lock and Dam 22.
“It gives new meaning to the word ‘swoop’,” Blakey said.
MDC reports more than 2,000 bald eagles are in Missouri each winter, as they are drawn to areas of open water with plentiful food.
Blakey is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Eagle Day events and showing off the extensive restoration to the Apple Shed. The structure was constructed in the early 1930s from wood reclaimed from a grain mill that previously occupied the site.
“The flooring is gorgeous, and it will be wonderful for people to see our process that had to happen,” Blakey said, noting social distancing and masks are encouraged for safety during the event. “This COVID has just been awful. As a little town, we’re suffering considerably. Hopefully, the Eagle Days will at least bring people to town. We’re ready for this to happen.”
More information about Eagle Days is available by visiting www.raintreeartscouncil.org or emailing administrator@raintreeartscouncil.org. More information about the Hannibal nature program is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.