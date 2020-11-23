STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL
Eagle Scout of the Year program begins
The American Legion Department of Missouri Boy Scouts Committee announced the 2021 Eagle Scout of the Year program is underway for 2021.
The national winner receives a $10,000 scholarship, and three other Eagle Scouts each receive a $2,500 college scholarship. The winner from Missouri will receive a $750 scholarship. To be eligible, each participant must be a registered, active member of a Boy Scouts of America unit chartered to an American Legion Post, American Legion Auxiliary unit or Sons of the American Legion squadron. Scouts may also participate if their parent or grandparent is a current member of one of the three organizations, or held a membership from the previous year, in the case of a recently-deceased member.
Each Boy Scout must have received their Eagle Scout award, a Scouts BSA or Venturer Religious Emblem, demonstrate practical citizenship in their church, school, Scouting and community and a be a high school student at least 15 years old in the state of their charter.
Applications for the Eagle Scout of the Year award are available by contacting the local Boy Scouts Chapter or American Legion Post. The application form must be sent by March 1 to the American Legion Department of Missouri, P.O. Box 179, Jefferson City, Mo. 65109.