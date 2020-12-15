HANNIBAL — A nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River will be help Jan. 23 in Hannibal, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Nature interpreter Gale Rublee will be at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront from 11 a.m. to noon. She will give information about the life cycle and feeding patterns of the bald eagle.
“It’s exciting that the eagles have made a comeback over the last 20 years," she said. "Missouri provides an important wintering location for them.”
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.
Members of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists will be building an eagle’s nest and participants are encouraged to help. More information is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.