Eagle events take flight

HANNIBAL — A series of bald eagles events starting this weekend will celebrate the resurgence of a species that had almost no nests in Missouri in 1980 and now has 300.
The weekend will begin with a virtual program from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, led by the Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with Dickerson Park Zoo, featuring rehabilitated live eagles. The next day, Nature Interpreter Gale Rublee will lead the Hannibal Parks & Recreation's All About Eagles programs at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, talking about the life cycle and habitat of eagles and giving participants the chance to assist in building an enormous eagle's nest. Clarksville will host its annual Eagle Days the following weekend on Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31, with live eagle exhibitions and observation opportunities near Lock and Dam 24.
Rublee plans to talk briefly about the life cycles of eagles and their habitat. After her discussion, Mississippi Hills Naturalists will lead a project where everyone can help build a nest. Eagles make their nests from sticks and driftwood, and they range in size from seven to ten feet in diameter and can weigh as much as a ton.
Mark Twain Peregrine Falcon Project Manager Gloria Straube will bring a spotting scope and talk about the project which began with observations of an endangered falcon breeding pair nesting underneath the Mark Twain Bridge in the past two years. So far, the birds have been unsuccessful in breeding due to predators and the precarious location of their nest. If the eggs get to the chick stage, they will flood into the river, Straube said.
"So I took it onto myself to say, 'Hey, let's give these birds a chance. Let's give their hatchlings a chance to survive'," Straube said.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works is partnering to relocate the birds to a nest on top of a 70-foot utility pole within their territory. Straube said setting up a nest in this way was done successfully in Michigan, and it follows nature's pattern as the birds nest this time of year.
Peregrine falcons have been an endangered species in Missouri, and eagles were on the endangered species list when it began in 1973, Rublee said. The now-banned pesticide DDT became concentrated in eagles' food of fish and small birds, thinning eggshells or removing them altogether. Eagles were removed from the list in 2007, and have experienced a resurgence in the Show-Me State and across the nation, Rublee said.
Rublee encouraged participants to bring binoculars so they can see birds and nests which aren't visible from the Hannibal side of the Mississippi River. She noted eagles are not uncommon around Hannibal, even miles away from the river.
Rublee works at the Hannibal Early Childhood Center, and there are likely some eagle nests near Veterans Road. She remembered the awe she and a group of children felt when they saw an eagle outside.
"There was an eagle that just flew right over the playground," Rublee said. "All the kids looked up and said, 'It's an eagle! It's an eagle!' And I think we all have that feeling of when we see an eagle. It's just exciting. It's thrilling."
The next week, representatives from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Mo., will lead exhibitions of live immature and adult bald eagles from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31, on the hour inside the Clarksville Apple Shed, and vendors will be on hand with food, beverages and various items.
Linda Blakey, a board member with the Raintree Arts Council, who led the Apple Shed’s restoration efforts after historic flooding in 2019, said the Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce is joining the Raintree Arts Council to ensure the tradition of Eagle Days continues.
Blakey said scopes won’t be set up this year, and she encouraged everyone to bring binoculars and dress warmly. Blakey said she hopes for cold temperatures which will be ideal for lots of eagles to rapidly catch a fish meal in the water near Lock and Dam 22.
“It gives new meaning to the word ‘swoop’,” Blakey said.
MDC reports more than 2,000 bald eagles are in Missouri each winter, as they are drawn to areas of open water with plentiful food.
More information about the MDC virtual program and self-guided eagle viewing is available by visiting mdc.mo.gov. Information and registration is available for the All About Eagles event by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov. Information about Clarksville Eagle Days is available by visiting www.raintreeartscouncil.org or emailing administrator@raintreeartscouncil.org.