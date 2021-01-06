HANNIBAL — The date has changed for an in-person nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River. The program will be Jan. 24.
Nature interpreter Gale Rublee will be at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Sunday program. She will give information about the life cycle and feeding patterns of the bald eagle. Members of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists will build an eagle’s nest and participants are encouraged to help. Registration and more information is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
There will be a virtual Eagle Days event on Saturday, Jan. 23 through the Missouri Department of Conservation, which will allow participants to have an up close view of live, rehabilitated eagles and ask questions. Registration may be made on the website: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175585